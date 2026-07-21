Mental Health

Social Prescribing Aids Teens Waiting for Mental Health Services

Benefits include improvements for resilience and prosocial behavior, but not symptoms of anxiety or depression
man's health exam with doctor or psychiatrist
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Teens
Mental Health
Behavior
Child Psychology
Therapy
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