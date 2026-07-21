Social Prescribing Aids Teens Waiting for Mental Health Services

TUESDAY, July 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Social prescribing, which connects people with arts and exercise activities and other support, may help adolescents waiting for specialist mental health services, according to a study published online July 9 in European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.Daniel Hayes, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues evaluated the safety and clinical impact of social prescribing. The analysis included 558 young people (aged 11 to 18 years) referred to child and adolescent mental health services who were assigned to either usual care or social prescribing.The researchers found that on average, participants had five sessions with a link worker, or social prescriber, who connected the participants with community organizations in the arts, cultural events, physical activity, financial support, or volunteering. There were no significant differences in anxiety or depression symptoms between the groups. However, participants receiving social prescribing showed significant improvements in total emotional and behavioral difficulties over six months, driven by lessening of conduct difficulties, hyperactivity, and peer problems. Social prescribing was also associated with significant improvements for prosocial behavior and resilience. No intervention-related adverse events were seen with social prescribing."Social prescribing should not be seen as a substitute for evidence-based psychological treatments," senior author Daisy Fancourt, also from University College London, said in a statement. "Instead, the findings suggest its value for young people on waiting lists for mental health services is in supporting day-to-day functioning and strengthening protective factors during this high-risk waiting period."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter