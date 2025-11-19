Societal Division Causing Stress Among U.S. Adults

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Loneliness, emotional disconnection, and societal division are significant sources of stress in the lives of U.S. adults, according to the results of a survey released by the American Psychological Association (APA).The latest Stress in America survey was conducted Aug. 4 to 24, 2025, and included 3,199 adults.The survey found that half or more adults said they felt isolated (54 percent), left out (50 percent), or lacking companionship (50 percent) often or some of the time. Societal division may have intensified these feelings. Among adults who said societal division was a significant source of stress, 61 percent reported feeling isolated versus 54 percent of all adults and 43 percent of those who did not cite division as a major stressor. Respondents who experience high levels of loneliness were more likely to also be struggling with their physical and mental well-being than those with low loneliness levels, with the most common symptoms being feeling depressed or sad (65 percent versus 15 percent), feeling nervous or anxious (60 percent versus 24 percent), fatigue (53 percent versus 24 percent), and headaches (48 percent versus 25 percent)."Psychological research shows us that loneliness and isolation may increase the risk of premature mortality and are also linked with depression, poor sleep, and cognitive decline," Arthur C. Evans Jr., Ph.D., CEO of the APA, said in a statement. "We also know that social support is one of the strongest predictors of people’s well-being, reinforcing that connection is vital to our health."More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter