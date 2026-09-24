Study Looks at Patient Experiences With Sedative Contaminating Fentanyl

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Patient experiences of medetomidine, a veterinary sedative increasingly contaminating fentanyl in the United States, include feelings of helplessness and a vulnerability to the effects of the drug, according to a research letter published online Sept. 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Catherine Pressimone, M.D., from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues note that medetomidine exposure leads to profound sedation, bradycardia, and hypotension and that abrupt cessation after repeated exposure has been linked to a severe and potentially life-threatening withdrawal syndrome. They explored patient experiences of the clinical effects of medetomidine and its impact on treatment outcomes. Sixteen hospitalized adults with opioid use disorder (OUD) and medetomidine exposure were sampled from September to November 2025. In-person interviews were conducted until thematic saturation.The researchers identified four themes: helplessness to control the drug supply, vulnerability to the effects of the drug, severe withdrawal, and medetomidine's ineffectiveness in treatment of OUD."As our participants described, the severe, unpredictable, and potentially life-threatening withdrawal from medetomidine cessation has challenged current opioid withdrawal management and OUD treatment," the authors write. "Abrupt outpatient discontinuation of the contaminated supply may no longer be feasible or safe due to severe symptoms and hemodynamic instability, even after initiating adjunctive medications and medications for OUD."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter