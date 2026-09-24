Mental Health

Study Looks at Patient Experiences With Sedative Contaminating Fentanyl

Patients identify themes of helplessness to control the drug supply, vulnerability to effects of the drug, and severe withdrawal
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Illicit Drugs
Sedatives
Fentanyl
Opioid Use Disorder
Withdrawal
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