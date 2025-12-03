Mental Health

Tai Chi Effective for Long-Term Management of Insomnia

At 15 months, tai chi noninferior to cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia in middle-aged and older adults
tai chi
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Cognitive Therapy
Insomnia
Clinical Trials
Tai Chi
Middle Age

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com