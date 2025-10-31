Mental Health

Teens’ School Night Sleep Habits Tied to Suicide Risk

Increased risk seen for those reporting not enough sleep or interrupted sleep
sleep screen teen
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Suicide
Sleep

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com