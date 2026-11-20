FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Transcranial temporal interference stimulation (tTIS) targeting the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) enhances reward learning and may alleviate symptoms of depression, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in Science Translational Medicine.Feixue Wang, M.D, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, and colleagues used an instrumental learning paradigm to resolve the spatio-spectral-temporal neural dynamics of reward processing, informing development of a tTIS protocol. To establish the frequency-selective neuromodulation of reward learning and elucidate the underlying neural mechanism in healthy adults, a vmPFC-targeted tTIS protocol engaging the frontostriatal circuit was developed. The antidepressant effects were then explored in a randomized controlled trial involving 69 patients with subclinical depression.The researchers identified a bidirectional excitatory-inhibitory loop between the vmPFC and ventral striatum, encoding reward prediction errors (RPEs) and scaling with individual learning rates in healthy adults. VmPFC alpha and theta frequencies tracked RPEs; no corresponding pattern was seen for punishment processing. Reward learning was enhanced and frontostriatal connectivity was reshaped with alpha-frequency tTIS (10 Hz) over vmPFC; no effect was seen for theta frequency tTIS (5 Hz). In the randomized trial, three daily sessions of alpha-frequency tTIS alleviated subclinical depressive symptoms; at seven-day follow-up, delayed benefits were seen."Our findings suggest that tTIS10Hz applied to the vmPFC can enhance reward learning and shows potential for alleviating depressive symptoms in a subclinical cohort," the authors write. "By bridging mechanistic insights with therapeutic innovation, this work advances circuit-targeted neuromodulation for depression and related disorders characterized by reward dysfunction."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter