Therapist-Led Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Aids Depression

FRIDAY, Aug. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Integrated cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is effective for primary care patients with depression, according to a study published in the June issue of The Lancet Primary Care.Debbie Tallon, from University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, and colleagues evaluated the clinical effectiveness of integrated therapist-delivered CBT (consisting of combined one-to-one CBT delivered by instant messaging with an accredited CBT therapist and online resources) in reducing depressive symptoms for primary care patients. The analysis included 334 adults meeting depression criteria, randomly assigned to nine integrated CBT sessions through the INTERACT therapy platform or usual care.The researchers found that at six months, the mean Beck Depression Inventory score was significantly lower in the intervention group versus control (22.5 versus 27.4; adjusted difference in means, –4.4; effect size, 0.43). There were more adverse events in the intervention group (33 versus 21 in the control group), including serious adverse events (12 versus two in the control group). Self-harm (six patients) and referrals to a mental health team (six patients) were the most common. Of the serious adverse events, none were definitely or probably related to the intervention."Depression is common, but many people face practical barriers to accessing psychological therapies," Tallon said in a statement. "Our findings show that therapist-led CBT delivered using an online therapy platform which provides access to resources for patients to use within and between sessions can be an effective treatment option, giving people greater flexibility in how they receive care while maintaining the benefits of working with a qualified therapist."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter