Mental Health

Therapists' Well-Being Tied to Client Dropout Rates

Study also finds racial disparities in dropping out of therapy with less than three sessions
Therapists' Well-Being Tied to Client Dropout Rates
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mental Health
Doctors
Burnout
Therapy

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