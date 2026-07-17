Mental Health

Tobacco Treatment Program Effective in Oncology Settings

Telehealth counseling combined with medication nearly doubles quit rate versus usual care
cigarette smoking quit cessation
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Smoking Cessation
Prescription Drugs
Telemedicine
Telehealth
Nicotine
Internet
Oncology
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