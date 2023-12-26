Tool Can ID Hospitalized Patients Who Will Develop Mental Health Issues

TUESDAY, Dec. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A mental health risk screening tool can predict which hospitalized patients will have later mental health issues, while an in-hospital intervention can address mental health needs of trauma patients, according to two studies published online Dec. 1 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

Eve B. Carlson, Ph.D., from the VA Palo Alto Health Care System in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues examined the performance of a novel mental health risk screen for hospitalized patients. The most predictive risk factors were identified for patients admitted after emergency care to three hospitals serving ethnically/racially and socioeconomically diverse populations. The researchers found that 10 items accurately identified 75 percent of patients who later had elevated levels of mental health symptoms and 71 percent of those who did not among 1,320 patients. Within each of the ethnic/racial groups studied, screen performance was good to excellent.

Tatiana M. Davidson, Ph.D., from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, and colleagues describe application of the Exploration, Preparation, Implementation, Sustainment model to implement the Trauma Resilience and Recovery Program (TRRP) in three level I and II trauma centers to address mental health needs for patients. The researchers found that TRRP was acceptable to the three partnering trauma centers studied. During the early stages of the implementation process, early engagement of patient, provider, and hospital administration stakeholders enhanced buy-in, promoting sustainability. To support monitoring, evaluation, and adaptation, active processes were critical.

"We want a recovery program that is going to stay, so we can meet the mental health needs of all these patients, who otherwise may not receive mental health treatment," Davidson said in a statement.

