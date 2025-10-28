Trauma Exposure, Traumatic Stress Common in Adolescents

TUESDAY, Oct. 28, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Trauma exposure and traumatic stress are common among adolescents, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in Pediatrics.Brooks R. Keeshin, M.D., from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues described rates of trauma exposure and traumatic stress symptoms among youth aged 11 to 19 years who presented to primary care clinics for well-child visits between July 2022 and June 2024. Youth completed the Triple Screen, including the Pediatric Traumatic Stress Screening Tool, the Patient Health Questionnaire-Adolescent version, and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7 as part of routine care; the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale was completed when indicated.Overall, 15.5 percent of 24,675 youth reported trauma exposure and 7.5 percent reported moderate or high symptoms of traumatic stress. The researchers found that the likelihood of reporting a traumatic experience was higher for female and Hispanic youth. High anxiety and/or depression symptom scores were seen in only half of youth with high traumatic stress symptoms. Older, female, Hispanic individuals and those with prior mental health diagnoses more often had high traumatic stress symptoms. Compared with those with low or moderate traumatic stress, adolescents with trauma and high traumatic stress were 10 times more likely to have a high risk for suicide, representing 48 percent of all youth at high risk for suicide."Co-occurrence of high traumatic stress is especially prevalent and clinically relevant among youth with high depressive and anxiety symptom burden or experiencing high-risk suicidality," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter