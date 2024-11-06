Two-Fifths of Americans Say They Experience the 'Winter Blues'

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Two-fifths of Americans (41 percent) say their mood declines during the winter months, according to the results of the Healthy Minds Poll released by the American Psychiatric Association.

According to the poll, which involved a sample of 2,201 adults and was conducted from Oct. 18 to 20, Midwesterners and Northeasterners are most affected, where 52 and 46 percent, respectively, say they tend to have the wintertime blues.

The poll also showed that wintertime causes some Americans to sleep more (41 percent), feel fatigued (28 percent), feel depressed (27 percent), and lose interest in things they like (20 percent). Things that help people best cope with the winter blues include talking with friends and family (46 percent), sleeping more (35 percent), and going outside (35 percent).

There was a difference observed in wintertime mood changes between women and men. More women than men say their mood declines in the winter (45 versus 37 percent). The end of Daylight Savings Time also has a greater impact on women, with 33 percent saying the "fall back" negatively affects their mental health compared with 26 percent of men. Rural residents also are more likely than city dwellers to feel the winter blues (46 versus 36 percent) and struggle with the time change (31 versus 24 percent).

These winter blues are usually mild, but physicians are encouraged to watch for patients who may fit the criteria for seasonal affective disorder.

More Information