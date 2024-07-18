Web-Based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Aids Bulimia Outcomes

THURSDAY, July 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A web-based, cognitive behavioral self-help intervention effectively cuts bulimia nervosa symptoms, according to a study published online July 3 in JAMA Network Open.

Steffen Hartmann, from Heidelberg University in Germany, and colleagues evaluated the effectiveness of a web-based cognitive behavioral self-help intervention for individuals with bulimia nervosa. Adult patients with bulimia nervosa (154 participants; ages 19 to 65 years) were randomly assigned to 12 weekly modules or a wait-list control.

The researchers found that participants receiving the web-based intervention showed a significantly greater decrease in bulimic episodes versus the control group, representing a significant change in binge-eating episodes. However, there was no significant improvement seen in compensatory behaviors. Benefits of the intervention were also seen for improvement in global eating disorder symptoms and clinical impairment. Well-being and work capacity did not show improvement with the intervention.

"These findings underscore the effectiveness of web-based cognitive behavioral treatments for bulimia nervosa and suggest that these interventions can complement face-to-face therapies," the authors write. "Building on these results, future research should test whether more extensive interventions (i.e., blended or ecological momentary interventions) can impact compensatory behaviors, comorbid symptoms, and overall well-being more effectively."

Abstract/Full Text