Neurology

2007 to 2022 Saw Increase in Receipt of Head CT in Emergency Care

Patients aged 65 years or older were 6.24 times more likely to receive head CT; Black, Medicaid, rural patients less likely to receive head CT
ct scan
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Emergencies
CT scan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com