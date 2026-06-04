Neurology

2024 Saw Parkinson Disease Death Rate of 72 Per 100,000 Adults Aged 65 and Older

Increase seen in Parkinson disease death rates from 2014 through 2021, followed by decrease to 2024
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Seniors
Parkinson's
Institutional
Mortality
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