2024 Saw Parkinson Disease Death Rate of 72 Per 100,000 Adults Aged 65 and Older

THURSDAY, June 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The age-adjusted Parkinson disease death rate among adults aged 65 years and older declined from 2021 to 2024, according to a June 4 data brief published by the National Center for Health Statistics.Ellen A. Kramarow, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues used data from the National Vital Statistics System to examine trends in Parkinson disease mortality among adults aged 65 years and older in the United States.The researchers found that for adults aged 65 years and older, the age-adjusted Parkinson disease death rate was 72.0 deaths per 100,000 standard population in 2024. From 2014 through 2021, there was an increase in Parkinson disease death rates, from 57.2 to 76.3, followed by a decline, with the rate lower in 2024 than in 2021. Higher Parkinson disease death rates were seen for men than women in each age group (65 to 74, 75 to 84, and 85 years and older) in 2024. Compared with other race and Hispanic origin groups, White non-Hispanic adults had the highest death rates from Parkinson disease. There was variation seen in Parkinson disease death rates by state of residence, ranging from 47.7 to 102.1 in New York and Utah, respectively."Overall and for both men and women, death rates increased from 2014 through 2021 and were lower in 2024 than in 2021," the authors write. "Men had higher death rates from Parkinson disease overall and in each age group."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter