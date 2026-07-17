Neurology

AAIC: Blood-Based Biomarkers for Alzheimer Disease Improve Accuracy of Diagnosis

Higher diagnostic accuracy reported for dementia experts versus primary care doctors before disclosure of test results, but not after
blood test
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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