Neurology

AAIC: Blood Test Detecting p-tau217 Levels Can Predict Progression to Cognitive Impairment

Association also seen for elevated p-tau217 with faster cognitive decline based on change in latent Preclinical Alzheimer Cognitive Composite score
tau alzheimer dementia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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