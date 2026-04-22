Neurology

AAN: Multimodal Lifestyle Intervention Consistently Improves Cognition in Early Dementia

Monoclonal antibodies clear amyloid plaques but only modestly preserve cognition for patients with early Alzheimer disease, MCI
dementia woman aging cognitive decline
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Alzheimer Disease
Behavior
Prescription Drugs
Therapy & Procedures
Cognition
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Biologics
Medication

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com