Neurology

Adenotonsillectomy Linked to Increased Odds of Pediatric-Onset MS

Adenotonsillectomy was also associated with increased relapse rate of MS in pediatric patients
child hospital bed parent
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Multiple Sclerosis
Tonsillitis
Children
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