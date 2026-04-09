Neurology

Adopting Healthful Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk for Alzheimer Disease, Dementia

Lower risks seen in association with healthful plant-based diet index, while risk was higher with unhealthful plant-based index
plant-based diet
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Dementia
Vegetarianism
Food and Nutrition
Vegan Diet
Plant-based Protein

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