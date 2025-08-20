Neurology

Adults With Hearing Loss Using Hearing Aids Have Reduced Dementia Risk

Among those younger than 70 years at the time of HL diagnosis, risk for incident dementia was 61 percent lower for those with hearing aids
senior woman hearing aid
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Dementia
Hearing Loss
Hearing Aids

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com