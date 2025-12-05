Neurology

AES: First Seizure Clinic Speeds Time to Diagnosis With Pediatric Epilepsy

21.6 percent of children seen at FSC were diagnosed with epilepsy after the first visit
epilepsy brain seizure
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Epilepsy
Seizures
Diagnosis
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com