Neurology

AI Model Predicts Indwelling Catheter Conversion in Early Neurogenic Bladder

Five predictors can stratify patients into favorable, intermediate, and unfavorable prognosis
bladder
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Paralysis
Artificial Intelligence
Bladder Problems
Deep Learning Model
Spinal Cord
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