Neurology

Air Pollution Linked to Increased Migraine Activity

High temperatures and low humidity during summer amplified nitrogen dioxide-related risk
senior woman pain headache migraine
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Air Pollution
Environment
Migraine
Climate

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com