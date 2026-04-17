Air Pollution Linked to Increased Migraine Activity

FRIDAY, April 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Short-term and cumulative exposure to ambient air pollution as well as climatic factors are associated with increased migraine activity, according to a study published online April 15 in Neurology.Ido Peles, M.D., from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be'er Sheva, Israel, and colleagues conducted a population-based case-crossover study among patients with migraine identified from the Negev Migraine Cohort to examine the intermediate- and short-term effects of environmental exposures on migraine activity.A total of 7,032 adults with migraine residing in Be'er Sheva were included in the analysis. The researchers found that short-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and solar radiation were associated with an increased risk for emergency migraine-related encounters (odds ratios, 1.41 and 1.23, respectively). Higher triptan use was seen in association with cumulative exposure to NO2 and cumulative particulate matter ≤2.5 µm (PM2.5) exposure during the preceding quarter (incidence rate ratios, 1.10 and 1.09, respectively). Short-term effects were modified by weekly climatic conditions; NO2-related risk was amplified by high temperatures and low humidity during the summer (odds ratio, 2.18), while the effect of PM2.5 was intensified by cold and humid winter weeks (odds ratio, 3.78)."These results help us to better understand how and when migraine attacks occur," Peles said in a statement. "They suggest that for people who have a susceptibility to migraine to begin with, environmental factors may play two roles: intermediate-term factors such as heat and humidity may modify the risk for attacks, while short-term factors such as spikes in pollution levels may trigger attacks."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter