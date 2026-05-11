Neurology

Alzheimer Disease Biomarker Changes Start in Late 50s

Single breakpoints include 68.1 years for GFAP, 70.7 years for NfL, 67.2 years for p-tau181, and 62.3 years for amyloid PET
brain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Dementia
Brain
Biomarkers
Age
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