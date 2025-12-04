Neurology

Alzheimer Disease Blood Biomarker Levels Increase With Impaired Kidney Function

In multivariable adjusted model, no association seen for impaired kidney function with increased hazard of dementia compared with preserved kidney function
kidney
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Kidney Problems
Blood Test
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com