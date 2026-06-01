Neurology

Alzheimer Disease Neuropathology Can Indicate Subtle Cognitive Decline

Alzheimer disease neuropathology positivity linked to increased odds of accelerated decline on verbal memory, processing speed
3d rendered medically accurate illustration of amyloid plaques on a nerve cell - alzheimer disease
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Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Memory Problems
Cognitive Function
Biomarkers
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