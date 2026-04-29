American Academy of Neurology, April 18-22

The annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology was held this year from April 18 to 22 in Chicago. Participants included clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in neurology. The conference highlighted recent advances in neurological disorders, with presentations focusing on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of disorders impacting the brain and nervous system."This year has been another great meeting," Paul George, M.D., Ph.D., from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, and chair of the AAN Science Committee, told HealthDay. "All of the courses and science platform sessions and plenaries had a lot of good buzz and a lot of full rooms. Neurology is just advancing so quickly that there's always a lot of great, new items at the conference on topics ranging from headache to Alzheimer disease to movement disorders to stroke."AAN: Multimodal Lifestyle Intervention Consistently Improves Cognition in Early DementiaWEDNESDAY, April 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with early Alzheimer disease and mild cognitive impairment, cognition is consistently improved with multimodal lifestyle interventions, while monoclonal antibodies clear amyloid plaques but only modestly preserve cognition, according to research presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, held from April 18 to 22 in Chicago.Read Full TextAAN: Football Is Number One Source for Pediatric Traumatic Brain InjuriesTHURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Football is the single leading source of pediatric sports-related traumatic brain injury, according to a study scheduled for presentation at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, to be held from April 18 to 22 in Chicago.Read Full TextAAN: More Parents Refusing Vitamin K for NewbornsMONDAY, March 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Parental vitamin K refusal is uncommon but rising in the United States and internationally and poses a substantial neurological risk to newborns, according to research scheduled for presentation at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, to be held from April 18 to 22 in Chicago.Read Full TextAAN: GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Initiation for Chronic Migraine Tied to Improved OutcomesMONDAY, March 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For people with chronic migraine, taking glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists is associated with fewer emergency department visits and hospitalizations overall and less need for medications used to stop and prevent migraine attacks, according to a study scheduled for presentation at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, to be held from April 18 to 22 in Chicago.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter