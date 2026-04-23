Neurology

Amyloid-Beta-Targeted MAbs Have Little Impact in MCI, Mild Alzheimer Disease Dementia

Amyloid-beta-targeted monoclonal antibodies probably resulted in little to no difference in cognitive function or in dementia severity
Amyloid-Beta-Targeted MAbs Have Little Impact in MCI, Mild Alzheimer Disease Dementia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Prescription Drugs
Dementia
Therapy & Procedures
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Biologics

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