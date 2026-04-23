Amyloid-Beta-Targeted MAbs Have Little Impact in MCI, Mild Alzheimer Disease Dementia

THURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia due to Alzheimer disease, amyloid-beta-targeted monoclonal antibodies have negligible or little effect, according to a study published online April 15 in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.Francesco Nonino, M.D., from the IRCCS Istituto delle Scienze Neurologiche di Bologna in Italy, and colleagues examined the clinical benefits and harms of amyloid-beta-targeting monoclonal antibodies in people with MCI or mild dementia due to Alzheimer disease. Randomized controlled trials that lasted at least 12 months and compared amyloid-beta-targeting monoclonal antibodies to placebo or no treatment were included.Seventeen studies with 20,342 participants were included: seven and one studies enrolled only participants with mild dementia and only participants with MCI, respectively. The researchers found that amyloid-beta-targeting monoclonal antibodies probably resulted in little to no difference in cognitive function as measured by the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive scale (standardized mean difference [SMD], −0.11) and resulted in little to no difference in dementia severity as measured by the Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes scale (SMD, −0.12). Amyloid-beta-targeting monoclonal antibodies probably resulted in little to no difference in functional ability as measured on the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study (ADCS)-Activities of Daily Living scale (SMD, 0.09), and may yield a small increase if measured by the ADCS-Instrumental Activities of Daily Living scale or ADCS-Activities of Daily Living for Mild Cognitive Impairment scale (SMDs, 0.21 and 0.23, respectively)."There is now a convincing body of evidence converging on the conclusion that there is no clinically meaningful effect," Nonino said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter