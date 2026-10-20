Neurology

ANA: Low Vitamin D Use in Patients on Enzyme-Inducing Antiseizure Drugs Raises Concerns

Enzyme-inducing ASDs increase risk for incident osteoporosis or osteopenia, but few patients receive vitamin D supplementation
osteoporosis bone
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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