Neurology

Autism, Intellectual Disability Linked to Higher Rates of Parkinsonism

Findings seen among middle-aged and older adults and highest in those with both autism and intellectual disability
cane ms parkinson
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Parkinson's
Autism
Intellectual Disability