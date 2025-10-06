Neurology

Automated Bottom-of-Sulcus Dysplasia Detector Combines MRI, FDG-PET

When the BOSD detector was trained on MRI+PET features, 87 percent of BOSDs were overlapped by one of the top five clusters in training set
brain neurology
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Neurology
Mri
Imaging Devices
Brain
Epilepsy
Artificial Intelligence
Brain Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com