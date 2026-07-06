Neurology

Bidirectional Association Found Between TBI, Neurological Diagnoses

Higher incidence rates of stroke, dementia, Parkinson disease, epilepsy seen before TBI; rates of stroke, epilepsy, dementia also higher after TBI
dementia headache
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Parkinson's
Stroke
Dementia
Traumatic Brain Injury
Epilepsy
Veterans
Neurological Disorders
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