Broad Support Seen for Newly Developed Epilepsy Surgery Guideline

TUESDAY, Aug. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A newly developed epilepsy surgery educational curriculum has high support from neurosurgeons and neurologists, according to a report recently published online in Epileptic Disorders.Christian Dorfer, M.D., from the Medical University of Vienna, and colleagues developed a competency-based epilepsy surgery educational curriculum composed of domains of diagnosis, counseling, presurgical workup, and surgical techniques. The educational curriculum was evaluated using an 11-item survey questionnaire that was sent out to International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) and International Epilepsy Surgery Society (IESS) members. Respondents were asked to rate the degree of importance of each competency on a 5-point scale ranging from extremely important to not at all important.A total of 122 responses were submitted by the ILAE and IESS members. The researchers found that 71.9 percent of the responses came from neurosurgeons, with varying experience and training levels. Overall, 94.4 and 94.3 percent of responders, respectively, stated that they would support a curriculum to determine the competency of neurosurgeons participating in the care of people with epilepsy and would be interested in taking or would recommend a course based on these competencies, which would provide certification. Based on feedback, relevant changes were made within the curriculum."Uniform training standards can ensure that people with epilepsy worldwide have access to high-quality treatment," Dorfer said in a statement. "This curriculum holds promise to reduce the treatment gap of epilepsy surgery candidates."Abstract/Full Text.