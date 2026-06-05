Neurology

Cardiometabolic Genetics Linked to Cognitive-Related Outcomes

Higher polygenic risk score for pulse pressure linked to increased risk for dementia as contributing cause of death
brain DNA genetics
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Genetics
Mortality
Dementia
Cardiometabolic
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