Neurology

Childhood Loneliness Linked to Cognitive Decline in Adulthood

After adjustment for adult loneliness, childhood loneliness linked to cognitive decline and dementia risk
dementia woman aging cognitive decline
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Dementia
Cognitive Function
Loneliness
Childhood

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com