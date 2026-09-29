Neurology

Chronic Migraines More Common in Women With Enlarged Breast Tissue

These women also have higher prevalence of neck pain, cervical radiculopathy, and obstructive sleep apnea
Chronic Migraines More Common in Women With Enlarged Breast Tissue
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Spinal Problems
Women's Health
Breast Reduction
Migraine
Neck Problems
Chronic Pain
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