Neurology

Complications Similar for Decompression With or Without Duraplasty for Chiari I and Syringomyelia

Greater mean syrinx reduction seen with posterior fossa decompression with duraplasty
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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