Neurology

Consistent Link Seen Between Prodromal Symptoms, MS Risk

MS cases more likely to have coded autonomic, cognitive, neurological, pain, psychiatric symptoms in the five years preceding diagnosis
patient
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Pain
Mental Health
Multiple Sclerosis
Cognitive Function
Diagnosis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com