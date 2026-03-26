Neurology

Cooking Weekly at Home Tied to Lower Dementia Risk in Older Adults

Benefit similar for both men and women, with roughly a 25 percent reduction
senior couple
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
Journal
Dementia
Geriatric Care
Food and Nutrition

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