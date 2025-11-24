CT, MRI Frequently Performed for Patients With Bell Palsy Despite Guidelines

MONDAY, Nov. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with Bell palsy frequently undergo computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) despite guideline recommendations, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in The Laryngoscope.Sujay Ratna, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study involving 35,942 adult patients with Bell palsy from 2016 to 2021. CT and MRI scan usage at or after the diagnosis date were the main outcomes of interest.Overall, CT scans and MRI were performed in 27 and 25 percent of patients (median time, three days and 36 days, respectively). The researchers found that 16 and 12 percent of patients underwent CT scanning and MRI within 30 days of their index claim. Significantly higher rates of early imaging were seen for patients on combination therapy (steroids and antivirals) compared with monotherapy (CT: 38 versus 25 percent; MRI: 19 versus 17 percent). There was a strong association for combination therapy with CT imaging within 30 days of the index diagnosis (odds ratio, 3.49) and to a lesser extent with early MRI (odds ratio, 1.26). In acute care settings, imaging was most frequent, and median costs increased significantly with dual-modality imaging."This study sheds light on the possible overutilization of diagnostic imaging for Bell's palsy that is idiopathic -- without a known cause -- compared to the clinical guidelines," Ratna said in a statement. "Our findings underscore the importance of updating clinical guidelines and disseminating them across all specialties that care for these patients, not just otolaryngology."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter