Neurology

CT, MRI Frequently Performed for Patients With Bell Palsy Despite Guidelines

Researcher says these findings reveal possible overutilization of diagnostic imaging
MRI scan CT
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mri
Imaging Devices
Steroids
Antivirals
Neurological Disorders
CT scan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com