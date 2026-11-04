Neurology

CTE Pathology Found in Nearly 75 Percent of Deceased Former NFL Players

Findings suggest that selection bias inflates donor-based estimates but is unlikely to account for the high burden of CTE neuropathology
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Dementia
Brain
Football Exercise
CTE