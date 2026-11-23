MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is rare in populations without contact sport-based repetitive head injury (RHI) exposure, according to a review published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Network Open.Michael J. Mastrodicasa, from the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to estimate the pooled prevalence of CTE in populations without documented contact sport-based RHI exposure. Twelve studies were identified, with 4,421 individuals; the studies were classified into a primary group with verified absence of contact sport RHI (seven cohorts; 1,604 individuals) and a secondary unscreened reference group (five cohorts; 2,817 individuals).The researchers identified 12 cases of CTE in the primary analysis of cohorts with verified absence of contact sport RHI (crude prevalence, 0.75 percent), with a pooled prevalence of 1.06 percent and substantial heterogeneity (I2 = 87.0 percent). Excluding one outlier resulted in a pooled prevalence of 0.70 percent and reduced heterogeneity (I2 = 6.6 percent). Seventeen cases of CTE were identified in the five unscreened reference cohorts (crude prevalence, 0.60 percent). The crude prevalence across all 12 cohorts was 0.66 percent, and pooled prevalence was 0.85 percent."One of the surprising implications of this study is that even though CTE is rare in these community studies, it could still affect an enormous number of Americans," senior author Daniel H. Daneshvar, M.D., Ph.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said in a statement. "If the rates we're seeing in these studies hold true in the broader population, more than a million Americans could already have CTE pathology."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry; one author received expert medicolegal fees from numerous entities outside the submitted work.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter