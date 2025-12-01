Neurology

Declines in Driving Frequency, Complexity Seen for Drivers With Mild Cognitive Impairment

Medium trip distance, speeding events, entropy, maximum distance distinguished drivers with MCI from those with normal cognition
senior drivinG
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Driving

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com