Neurology

Dementia Risk May Vary With Mentally Active Versus Passive Sitting

Reduced risk for dementia associated with each additional one hour/day of mentally active sedentary behavior
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Dementia
Brain
Cognition
Sitting/Sedentary
Middle Age
Preventive Medicine

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