Neurology

Dementia, Stroke Risk Elevated for Those With Severe Mental Illness

Increased prevalence of dementia seen across ages; odds ratio of ischemic stroke elevated up to 70 to 79 years of age
mental illness depression schizophrenia psychiatrist
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Stroke
Dementia
Mental Illness
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