Demographics, Smell Test, and Cognitive Test Can Predict Cognitive Decline, Dementia

MONDAY, Oct. 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Impairment in both an odor identification test and global cognition is comparable to positron emission tomography (PET) with 11C-Pittsburgh compound B (11C-PiB) for predicting cognitive decline and dementia, according to a study published online Oct. 10 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

Davangere P. Devanand, M.D., from Columbia University in New York City, and colleagues evaluated impaired odor identification and global cognition as simple, cost-effective alternatives to neuroimaging biomarkers to predict cognitive decline and dementia. The analysis included 647 participants in the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging, followed for a mean 8.1 years.

The researchers found that in survival analyses, PiB PET showed robust prediction for cognitive decline. Other significant predictors included an impaired 12-item Brief Smell Identification Test (BSIT), impaired modified Blessed Information Memory Concentration Test (BIMCT), magnetic resonance imaging results, and fluorodeoxyglucose measures. Strong predictive utility was seen with the combination of demographics, BSIT, and BIMCT (C-index, 0.81), which was similar to the combination of demographics and PiB PET (C-index, 0.80). Even stronger results were seen for prediction of dementia.

"Our study highlights a practical and cost-effective approach for predicting cognitive decline and dementia, which could greatly improve access to early diagnosis," Devanand said in a statement. "By using these simple tests, health care providers can gain additional clues for identifying those at risk, providing timely interventions, and increasing participation in clinical trials."

