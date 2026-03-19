Neurology

Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Dementia Risk, With Highest Risk in T1DM

Participants with T1DM have higher dementia incidence compared with those without DM; risk also elevated for those with T2DM
senior dementia agitation
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Dementia
Type 1 Diabetes
Risk Factors

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