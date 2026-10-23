Neurology

DOACs Beneficial for Patients With A-Fib and Prior Intracranial Bleeding

Reduction seen in risks for ischemic stroke and death, with no increased risk for intracranial bleeding
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Journal
Stroke
Atrial Fibrillation
Mortality
Anticoagulants
Brain
Bleeding
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