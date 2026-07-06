Neurology

Docosahexaenoic Acid Supplement Does Not Improve Cognitive Performance

DHA supplementation increased CSF DHA-to-arachidonic acid ratio compared with placebo at six months
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Neurology
Alzheimer Disease
Dementia
Brain
Nutritional Supplements
Cognitive Function
Dietary Supplements
Pharmacy
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